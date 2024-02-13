Republicans’ Star Hunter Biden Witness Has a Very Shady Past

In July 2020, China Branding Group, a liquidated entertainment company, sued Bobulinski after he claimed he was entitled, per the terms of his loan agreement, to 2.5 times the original investment he made in the company between 2015 and 2016. During China Branding’s liquidation proceedings in 2017, Bobulinski presented a “proof of debt,” claiming a total entitlement of $1,765,000. Court-appointed liquidators in the Cayman Islands determined that he was only entitled to recoup his original $650,000 investment.

In 2021, the U.S. District Court in Central California ruled in favor of China Branding Group, effectively upholding a ruling that had previously come out of the Cayman Islands judicial system, siding with the company and ruling that Bobulinski had to pay the company more than $662,000, plus the costs of the suit.

Bobulinski then attempted to appeal that verdict, but he lost that bid as well, after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of China Branding Group in January. The court, however, shaved off about 25 percent, ordering the businessman to pay more than $494,000, plus the cost of the lawsuit.