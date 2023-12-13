Hunter Biden Challenges MAGA Republicans to Air Public Testimony: “What Are They Afraid Of?”

Hunter Biden: "I'm here today to make sure the House committee's illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, & lies. I'm here today to acknowledge I have made mistakes in my life & wasted opportunities...for that I am responsible" pic.twitter.com/Wmq4ltHGxL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2023

Hunter Biden had previously voiced preference for a public hearing, fearing that information from private interviews would be selectively leaked and used to “manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public.”

“I’m here today to acknowledge I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities, and privileges I was afforded. For that I am responsible, for that I am accountable, and for that I am making amends,” Biden said.

“But I’m also here today to correct how the MAGA right has portrayed me for their political purposes,” he added, skewering Republicans for harassing his wife and children and lambasting his attempts to recover from addiction. “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business.”