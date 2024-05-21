Samuel Alito Has Fox News Brain

Alito doesn’t care. He abides by judicial ethics requirements, and the general principle that judges should appear to be impartial and nonpartisan, only to the degree that they suit his own preferences. When Thomas came under considerably more criticism for his relationships with right-wing billionaires last year, for example, he responded in a formal statement that acknowledged some financial-reporting errors. The rest of the public pushback campaign against the allegations came from friends and allies, not the justice himself.

When Alito faced similar allegations, he went on the offensive. The justice responded to a pre-publication request for comment from ProPublica by publishing a rebuttal in the Journal opinion section. That column, which is a bizarre read without having the ProPublica story to read alongside it, argued that he did nothing wrong under a hyper-technical reading of the court’s ethics policies at the time—thereby simultaneously missing and proving the point.

Alito’s commitment to following right-wing media cues is also undiminished by his judicial role. Chris Geidner reported on Monday that Alito sold stock in Anheuser-Busch, the manufacturer of Bud Light, shortly after conservative activists called for a boycott against the company for its use of a transgender influencer in a March Madness advertising campaign. That same day, according to periodic financial reports that Alito files with the federal courts, he bought stock in a different alcoholic beverages company. On the surface, the justice appeared to be taking part in the boycott by divesting himself from the company. Alito did not dissuade this interpretation; Geidner said the justice did not respond to requests for comment.

