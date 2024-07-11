Is Biden’s Fitness a Beltway “Bubble” Priority?

So far, none of the 51 Democratic senators have openly called on Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee for president, though Senators Tammy Baldwin, Tina Smith, Jeff Merkeley, and Dick Durbin have said they are very concerned by what they are seeing from the president. Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal, Martin Heinrich, and Mark Warner have indicated that they need reassurances from Biden, who is scheduled to give his first press conference since the June debate on Thursday. Perhaps most troublingly for the president, Democrats Jon Tester, Sherrod Brown, and Michael Bennet told their colleagues at a closed-door lunch on Tuesday that Biden cannot win.



But the extent to which the issue consuming Congress is affecting constituents remains unclear. “This definitely feels like a bubble moment,” said a Hill aide who coordinates constituent casework for his office but is not authorized to speak on the record with reporters. “People here in D.C., especially reporters, are obsessed with whether Biden will stay or go, but our constituents are obsessed with other things.”

On Tuesday, I asked aides from eight Senate Democratic offices whether Vice President Kamala Harris was being discussed as a possible replacement for Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket. “Certainly, but it feels premature,” said one chief of staff who was skeptical whether Harris would have a better chance against Trump than Biden. “In our office, we just aren’t obsessing over Biden as much as the media because, no offense, our constituents don’t obsess over Biden like you guys.”