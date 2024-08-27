Trump’s Stupidest Grift Is Back—and More Absurd Than Ever
Donald Trump has announced a new drop in his NFT trading cards.
Donald Trump is leaning into his grifty crypto guy image with his latest announcement.
On Tuesday, Trump posted a video on Truth Social announcing he would be releasing another round of his “baseball card” NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. “By popular demand, I’m doing a new series of Trump digital trading cards,” Trump said. “You all know what they are, we’ve had a lot of fun with them.”
The trading cards include photos of a much younger and leaner Trump raising his hands in victory or dressed as a superhero. Written in small font below the link to purchase reads an explanation of the product: “Trump Digital Trading Cards (NFTs) are intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment vehicles.”
“These cards show me dancing and even holding some Bitcoins,” Trump explains in the video, while making it clear he might not know what exactly he’s selling. This will be the former president’s fourth NFT collection drop since December 2022, and a previous collection included his “Mugshot Edition NFTs.”
Like a late-night commercial, Trump also shills deals for the buyers which include a promise of a physical card if you purchase 15 NFTs, autographed cards, and a chance to win dinner with the former president in Jupiter, Florida (if you purchase 75 NFTs). Each card costs $99 apiece.
“You know they call me the crypto president,” Trump explained. “I don’t know if that’s true or not but a lot of people are saying that.”
Earlier this week Trump, who once called crypto a scam, teased a cryptocurrency platform. Recent election disclosures show that he previously made over $7 million through the NFT licensing deal.