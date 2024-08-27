Trump’s Stupidest Grift Is Back—and More Absurd Than Ever

70 days before the election and Donald Trump is out with a new collection of NFT cards:



“These cards show me dancing and even holding some Bitcoin" 🤡



Imagine voting for this fraudster. pic.twitter.com/JBOImf86uv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 27, 2024

The trading cards include photos of a much younger and leaner Trump raising his hands in victory or dressed as a superhero. Written in small font below the link to purchase reads an explanation of the product: “Trump Digital Trading Cards (NFTs) are intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment vehicles.”



“These cards show me dancing and even holding some Bitcoins,” Trump explains in the video, while making it clear he might not know what exactly he’s selling. This will be the former president’s fourth NFT collection drop since December 2022, and a previous collection included his “Mugshot Edition NFTs.”

Like a late-night commercial, Trump also shills deals for the buyers which include a promise of a physical card if you purchase 15 NFTs, autographed cards, and a chance to win dinner with the former president in Jupiter, Florida (if you purchase 75 NFTs). Each card costs $99 apiece.

