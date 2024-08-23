You are using an outdated browser.
The crowd reacts to the historic nomination of Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ron Haviv, The New Republic/
Vibe Overload

The Ecstasy (and Some Agony) of the Democratic National Convention

The party’s shindig in Chicago to nominate Kamala Harris and Tim Walz was a mostly raucous, celebratory affair. But there were somber moments, too.

Ron Haviv/VII/Redux for The New Republic
If last month’s Republican National Convention was akin to a religious revivial, then this week’s Democratic equivalent was ... well, also reminiscent of a spiritual gathering, but crossed with a summer concert festival vibes (even without Beyoncé). “The atmosphere of the Democratic National Convention this week went beyond mere enthusiasm—it ventured on rapturous,” wrote TNR’s Grace Segers. “Attendees spoke of the overwhelming ‘joy’ of the occasion—a term that has been adopted by [Kamala] Harris and her supporters.”

It’s hard to believe that only a month ago, the party was fracturing over whether President Biden should end his reelection campaign. “Today, Democrats look uncontrollably happy—and yes, uncharacteristically unified,” TNR contributor Susan Milligan wrote earlier this week. “There’s been no infighting to speak of, no generational feuds over party ideology, no bloody floor fight. What could have been a contested convention—whether figuratively or literally—has instead been a pure celebration of Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Well, mostly. As TNR’s Alex Shephard argued after Harris’s speech on Thursday night, the convention “has been marred by the Harris campaign’s cowardice and incompetence in dealing with the Uncommitted movement,” adding, “The reluctance to acknowledge the millions of Democrats who are outraged by the Biden administration’s continued support for Israel’s continued assault on Palestinian civilians, which has claimed more than 40,000 lives, is a stain on this convention—and an eminently avoidable one at that.”

Veteran photographer Ron Haviv captured those contrasting vibes for The New Republic.

The Ecstasy

The balloon drop after Kamala Harris's speech at the DNC
The balloon drop after Harris’s speech on the final night of the convention
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi with the California delegation.
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi with the California delegation
Two Democratic delegates celebrate
Two Democratic delegates—both union members—celebrate after Harris accepts the party’s presidential nomination.
Vice Presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz before speaking on stage
Walz on Wednesday night
A delegate reacts to Reverend Jesse Jackson's speech with her hands in the air
A delegate reacts to Reverend Jesse Jackson’s speech.
DNC volunteers with "USA" signs
Volunteers with “USA” signs to delegates
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, joins delegates in making a heart shape with hands overhead
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer
A delegate from Maine shows off her "Childless Cat Lady for Kamala" t-shirt
A delegate from Maine
Delegates shout “We Love Joe” as U.S. President Joe Biden arrives onstage at the United Center on day one.
Delegates shout “We Love Joe” as Biden arrives onstage on Monday night.
Kamala Harris arrives on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention
Harris arrives on stage on Thursday night

The Agony

President Joe Biden at the United Center on Monday August 19th
Biden on Monday
Delegates listen and cry as Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, speak on day three
Delegates listen and cry as Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, speak on day three.
A pro Palestinian demonstrator carrying a child on her back outside the Democratic National Convention.
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator carrying a child on her back outside the convention
Delegates listen to speakers talk about abortion rights
Delegates listen to a speaker talk about abortion rights
A delegate reacts while listening to “the Central Park Five”
A delegate reacts while listening to the “Central Park Five” speak.
Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia talks about losing her son to gun violence at 17
Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia talks about losing her son to gun violence at 17.
A delegate wipes a tear from her eye after listening to President Joe Biden's speech on Monday night.
A delegate wipes a tear after listening to Biden on Monday night.
Ron Haviv

Ron Haviv has photographed more than 26 conflicts and worked in over 100 countries in the last three decades. He has documented American politics since 1988 and has photographed over 10 national conventions.

