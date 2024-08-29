An Important Life Lesson From August—Our Dumbest Month

Which brings up a sore point from my days, 30 years ago, reporting for a daily newspaper (The Wall Street Journal). The last week of December and the last two weeks of August, I noticed back then, were easy times to scoop the competition, because practically nobody else was working, and those few who were weren’t working very hard. But whenever I took advantage of this opportunity and broke news during these sleepy weeks, I came to regret it. That was because a.) Nobody noticed; and b.) Some competitor invariably recycled my scoop a week or two later and claimed all the credit.

Speaking of the Journal: On Wednesday it posted a story about a poll it conducted, a whole month ago, with the University of Chicago’s NORC (formerly the National Opinion Research Center). Why did the Journal let this poll lie around so long? Because what it reported wasn’t really news. According to the results, Americans—especially younger ones—felt pessimistic about the prospect that they will ever be financially secure. That’s a serious social problem, of course. But it is not a new one. The majority of Americans have been telling pollsters they feel financially insecure—even during times of enormous economic growth, like the late-1990s tech boom—at least as far back as the 1970s.

It was in August of 2010, my editor reminds me, that Terry Jones enjoyed his 15 minutes of fame. The Jones of whom I speak was not the brilliant late comedian who, in Monty Python’s Life of Brian, memorably declaimed: “E’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!” Rather, I refer to an obscure evangelical minister in Gainesville, Florida, who had no following to speak of. This Jones attracted international attention by threatening to burn a Koran on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Jones eventually cancelled his plans, which in any other month would have attracted no attention at all (and therefore risked no violent response), only after the Secretary of Defense called Jones up and asked him, pretty please, not to burn the most sacred text in Islam. Jones was later reported to be working at a French-fry outlet in a suburban food court and, still later, as an Uber driver.