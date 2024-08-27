Kamala Harris Is Going to Make America Laugh Again

Now Kamala Harris, on the other hand, has a near-legendary laugh, a laugh someone on her team probably told her to “get ahead of,” because back in April she went on The Drew Barrymore Show and explained that she laughs “from the belly,” like her mother. Republicans have gone after uninhibited shows of happiness like this in the past. See: Hillary Clinton and her “cackle.” (In 2016, Trump voters could buy T-shirts of a grinning Clinton photoshopped on a broom.) Meanwhile, when I search “Trump laugh” on YouTube, the first result is a clip titled “Trump laughs after audience member suggests shooting migrants.” (Oof.) The audience member yells, “Shoot them!” Trump’s face registers amusement, he takes a breath, and the left side of his mouth—can he do it?—twists up ever so slightly. True to form, Trump recently pulled a reverse Tim Walz—that sounds like something from the Olympics, I know—and slammed Kamala in front of a Michigan crowd: “You ever watch her laugh? She’s crazy. You know, you can tell a lot by a laugh.”

That may be the one thing I agree with Trump on. And it seems the American electorate does, too. Just six months ago, the predominant emotion facing a Biden/Trump race, at least among Democrats, was a teeth-gnashing dread. Now that we can finally exhale thanks to fresh faces on the ticket, mirth, it seems, might be a deciding factor in the election.

I think about laughter a lot, because I’m a TV comedy writer. OK, a lot is a stretch. It’s not as if comedy writers sit around calculating what will get the biggest reaction from the most people. But you pitch a funny thing, someone else pitches a funny thing, everyone cracks up, rinse, repeat, until you get something so hilarious people are in tears. That something goes in the script. Or at least that’s how the great writers’ rooms work. They’re generous, even democratic. The laughter between a group of funny people is a release, sure. But it’s also bonding, inclusive.