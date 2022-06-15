Reformers Notch a “Fragile” Victory at Southern Baptist Convention Elections

Later Pittman would tell me, marveling, that a photo of Wiley had run on CBS national news that night, along with his story. It was an enormous relief. Finally. Pittman had spent years trying to protect kids from experiencing what had happened to him. Due to the statute of limitations, the police couldn’t help. All these years, SBC wouldn’t. Pittman had done everything he could.

The same afternoon Barber would eventually prevail over Ascol in the run-off election to be SBC’s president, I sat with Woodson while we waited for the election results. She’d spoken to Barber just days before, and suggested to him that if willing, some members of the current Sex Abuse Task Force would be well placed to roll into the new Task Force. “They’ve gained so much knowledge over the past year,” she told him. She didn’t mention any commitments yet, but what was most notable to Woodson was that Barber was willing to at least listen to her thoughts. For that, Woodson was extraordinarily grateful: “I’m just Jules. I’m a mom. I’m a flight attendant. I’m divorced… but I’m here. It happened to me, but I’m not living in the sadness and the depression and the grief and anxiety anymore—I’m doing something about it for God’s kingdom.”

Earlier in the day, Pittman said he would have believed SBC had a 50/50 chance of real reform taking hold in a lasting way. By the end of the day, he was daring to believe the denomination has a 60/40 shot. His optimism still felt guarded. He didn’t want to get too caught up in the moment. As he noted, it had taken SBC’s Conservative Resurgence ten years “to really have total control and direction of all SBC entities.” To his mind, that meant reformers were going to have to gird themselves for a longer fight; to his imagining, it would take at least five consecutive SBC presidents, willing to protect children no matter what it costs monetarily or in personal reputation, to correct course. “It is fragile,” he said. But maybe, the odds are turning in his favor.