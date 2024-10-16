Guy Maddin’s Surreal Summit at the End of the World

For all its expressive esoterica, Rumours may be Maddin’s most conventionally structured and produced feature to date. The narrative is fairly linear, especially once the characters devise a plan to get out of the woods and, hopefully, back to their constituents. The inherent strangeness of their plight is balanced by the relative restraint of the filmmaking, which is solid and accomplished without being particularly daring. There are no wild detours here: no turbocharged editing tricks or quasi-documentary interventions; no semisecret handshakes with Russian constructivism. Instead, it’s as if the directors were trying to channel—and, concurrently, critique—the glossy, anodyne tone of public-facing diplomacy by simplifying the film’s form and letting the charisma of the assembled A-listers carry the day.

This choice places more emphasis on the film’s political vision, which is about as far from Aaron Sorkin’s soaring rhetoric as you can get. The putative theme of the summit is “regret,” and as the global power brokers trade supposedly harrowing stories of various administrative failures and frustration, we’re cued to understand that they’re really just stroking their fragile egos. Signifiers of weaknesses abound: Maxime is an alcoholic who goes to pieces every time he reflects on his love life; after injuring his leg, the French president has to be carted around in a wheelbarrow. There’s fatigue (the U.S. president’s chronic narcolepsy) and gluttony (the ever-present charcuterie) and suggestibility: In the funniest set piece, the characters exchange increasingly fraught text messages with an unseen stranger who might be an imperiled child or a piece of advanced to-catch-a-predator AI software. By the time the group figures out that the fastest route home is via an archaic rope-­assisted ferry barge, they could be adrift in a fractured fairy tale, or a vintage issue of Mad magazine.

As any political movie ultimately must, Rumours builds toward a sort of rhetorical reckoning. Its version of a rousing, hearts-and-minds-winning oratory is as sublimely ridiculous as everything else on display, though not particularly cutting. For a truly subversive bit of spoofery, you’d need to look at Maddin and Johnson and Johnson’s scabrous and brilliant 2015 short Bring Me the Head of Tim Horton, which used the conceit of a the-making-of documentary about the big-budget Canadian military drama Hyena Road to skewer both the archetypal tropes of combat movies and the vanity of its writer-director-star Paul Gross. It was a tricky little IED of a movie, designed ingeniously to blow up in its subjects’ faces. Rumours wants to be just as incendiary, quite literally in a closing montage that charbroils the notion of international coalition-building, but the impact of its provocation is arguably diffused by the production’s larger scale; it’s harder to style your movie as a Trojan horse when you’ve got one of the most acclaimed actresses in the world riding shotgun.