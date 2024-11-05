Trump Serves Up One Last Insult to Working-Class Voters

The Oprah video was very damning. Fierstein wore a disguise—a wig and dark sunglasses—but otherwise she seemed perfectly calm and rational. Noting that Puzder had at the time of their marriage been a public figure—co-chair, in Missouri, of an anti-abortion gubernatorial task force—Fierstein told Oprah:

Most men who are in positions like that don’t leave marks. The damage that I sustained you can’t see. It’s permanent damage, but there’s no marks, and there never was. They don’t hit you in the face. They’re too smart.

The wife-beating allegations were the most Gothic knock against Puzder, but his nomination was already in trouble when the Oprah tape surfaced. On Puzder’s watch, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found health and safety violations in more than half its inspections of the fast-food restaurants his company owned, according to two researchers at the Century Fund. Puzder opposed raising the minimum wage even to $10.10, writing in 2014, “If government could transform unskilled entry-level positions into middle-income jobs, the Soviet Union would be today’s dominant world economy.” Five years earlier Puzder had sanctimoniously fired his housekeeper when he found out she was undocumented, yet he didn’t pay her state and federal employment taxes until after his nomination. “Andrew Puzder fails every test for a labor secretary,” the nonprofit Economic Policy Institute concluded.

After he withdrew his nomination, Puzder became a full-time Trump sycophant, a role he continues in to this day. After Robert Kennedy Jr. endorsed Trump, Puzder penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed arguing, absurdly, that the younger Kennedy’s views were more in tune with John F. Kennedy’s than Kamala Harris’s were. On Fox News’s website, Puzder wrote that Trump would “spur economic growth by cutting taxes, slashing growth-killing regulations, and incentivizing domestic energy production.” Many of those regulations would be at the Labor Department! On National Review’s website, Puzder wrote that Trump’s idiotic plan to not tax tips had “the income-enhancing benefits of a minimum-wage increase without the risks—such as reduced working hours, automation and job displacement, or business closures.” Apparently Puzder thinks a pay raise for entry-level workers won’t Sovietize the economy provided the government pays for it.