The 100 Worst Things Trump Has Done Since Descending That Escalator

99. Fat-Shames Chris Christie



Oh, these two! Trump and the former New Jersey governor have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, with Christie going from opponent to sycophant to opponent again in what we loosely called “the 2024 Republican presidential primary.” For Christie, the highlight of his latest failed attempt at higher office came when Trump made fun of his weight at a New Hampshire rally. “Christie, he’s eating right now,” Trump said. “He can’t be bothered.” Hey, at least Trump remembered you, Chris! —J.L.

98. That Weird “Dance” Party in Philly



One of the more pressing questions of the 2024 presidential campaign is also perhaps its most absurd: How much of Trump’s odd behavior is the result of cognitive decline, and how much is it just … who he is? There is no clearer representation of this conundrum than Trump’s October 14 rally in suburban Philadelphia. As he was speaking in a hot, crowded room, his rambling performance—ostensibly a town hall with his supporters—was derailed by two medical emergencies. Rather than leave the stage, Trump decided to stick around—and demanded his handlers play a series of his favorite tunes, including Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” the celestial “Ave Maria,” and the song that has become his bizarre signature: the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” The entire display lasted roughly as long as his town hall. The crowd slowly dwindled; Trump, dancing with himself, didn’t seem to mind.—A.S.





Wow -- this was weird. Trump wrapped up his "town hall" in Oaks, Pennsylvania, after just a few questions, and right after he said he would take a few more questions. More music then played while Trump stood around on stage. Deeply bizarre scenes. pic.twitter.com/C3SJpsQagV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

97. Greenland With Envy



We can’t believe we have to explain this, but Greenland is neither a private island nor up for sale. At 836,330 square miles, it is the biggest island in the world, one that exists within the Kingdom of Denmark but which is also largely autonomous. Nonetheless, President Trump was obsessed with the idea of buying Greenland. “I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,” Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s prime minister, said in 2019. By that point in Trump’s delirious presidency, we Americans knew better.—R.K.

