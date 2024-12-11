The New Republic’s Books of the Year

Same Bed Different Dreams by Ed Park

Random House, 544 pp., $30.00



Same Bed Different Dreams takes its title from “a popular saying in Korea, which invokes the way two people in a marriage or a family might share a life but have very different aims for that life—a perfect metaphor, it turns out, for the differences and similarities in Korean diasporic identities,” Alexander Chee writes. As the novel moves between North Korea in 1952 and literary New York in the present, Park builds “an alternate history of Korea and its relationship to the United States in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, telling a story by mining and transforming the historical record. And it begins with a question that returns again and again, until it is almost like a chant in a protest: What is history?”



Read our full review.

The Rebel’s Clinic: The Revolutionary Lives of Frantz Fanon by Adam Shatz

Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 464 pp., $32.00



“Unlike many of the thinkers read by insurgents half a century ago, Frantz Fanon remains hugely influential today,” Eric Herschthal writes. “When radicals (and would-be radicals) issue calls for ‘decolonization,’ they are invoking Fanon’s vision of liberation through the dismantling of privileged enclaves. One reason for his continuing appeal is that he can be read in so many different ways: as a proponent of political violence and a chronicler of its destructiveness; as a spokesman for Black identity and a critic of its limitations; as a visionary of postcolonial utopia and a Cassandra of postcolonial failure.” An engrossing narrative, Adam Shatz’s new biography, The Rebel’s Clinic, “deserves to be the first stop for anyone looking for an introduction to Fanon’s life and work.”



Read our full review.

James by Percival Everett

Doubleday, 320 pp., $28.00



Does Percival Everett write “philosophical novels, or are they novels with philosophy in them? Don’t expect an easy answer,” Gene Seymour warns, “because such questions, whether raised by the author or the reader, are part of the point—and the fun—of Everett’s fiction.” Everett’s new novel James is a “reimagining of Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the point of view of Jim, the Black slave with whom Twain’s eponymous young hero runs away from their Missouri home via raft along the Mississippi River.” In Everett’s version, Jim is playing a trick on Huck throughout the novel, bending language to his own purposes and creating his own series of games.



Read our full review.

