The New Republic’s Books of the Year

In early December 1938, the critic and editor Malcolm Cowley set out to compile a form of end-of-year list for The New Republic. He and the other editors wrote to their friends seeking to compile a list of recent “Books That Changed Our Minds.” They didn’t debate what it would mean to call their choices the best. The books simply needed to have made them think in a new way.



Eighty-five years later, we’re attempting something similar with our list of books of the year. We drew this list from the books that our staff have spent this year reading, discussing, and in some cases criticizing. This is far from an exhaustive guide to the very best books that were published this year. Many are not on this list. But these 15 are some of the books that changed our minds.



