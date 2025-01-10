Trump’s Quest for Total Presidential Immunity Has Hit a Snag

In a stay application filed on Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers asked the justices to simply halt the proceedings on presidential-immunity grounds, which did not exist before the Supreme Court invented them out of whole cloth last year in Trump v. United States. Trump’s legal team argued that the high court must step in to “prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government.”

That is hyperbole, to say the least. Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge presiding over the case, had already said in court documents that he would not send Trump to prison—an obviously unfeasible option when Trump is set to be inaugurated as president 10 days later. On Friday, he made good on his word, sentencing the president-elect to “unconditional discharge,” meaning that he would face no punishment in the form of imprisonment, probation, or fines. Merchan said on Friday that it was the “only lawful sentence” he could hand down, given Trump’s imminent return to the White House.

Knowing that this would be the case, the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s stay request on Thursday night in a 5-4 vote. “First, the alleged evidentiary violations at President-Elect Trump’s state-court trial can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal,” the majority explained in an unsigned order. “Second, the burden that sentencing will impose on the president-elect’s responsibilities is relatively insubstantial in light of the trial court’s stated intent to impose a sentence of ‘unconditional discharge’ after a brief virtual hearing.”