The Supreme Court Must Rescue Itself From Its Own Madness

For the most part, the record established by Roberts and Trump’s first-term judicial appointments on and, for the most part, off the high court itself, have vindicated Roberts’s fulminations that they are not “Trump’s” judges. During his first term, on significant occasions, they ostentatiously quashed attempts by him and his appointees to play fast and loose with the facts underlying legally baseless decisions. Most galling to Trump, they repeatedly rejected his multiple bids to enable him to hijack the 2020 presidential election.

However, while thus frequently frustrating Trump, Roberts and his fellow conservative justices were simultaneously hard at work on a quite different enterprise: empowering themselves to circumvent applicable law to pursue various agendas, and aggrandize their own raw power by concocting an elaborate doctrinal edifice enabling that illicit design. Often, that self-aggrandizing framework embraced notions popular in conservative ideological circles, which weakened legal guardrails against presidential abuse. And it is precisely those errant actions, disdaining long-entrenched checks and balances, on which Trump lawyers now rely to justify their power grabs—and which have given them hope, however wary, for ultimate vindication by the high court.

To win a war they cannot avoid, Roberts and his allies must rediscover their belief in a simple notion: The American president is not above the law—and they are, as Chief Justice John Marshall decreed two centuries ago, assigned by the Constitution to have the last word as to “what the law is.” But to assert that claim and make it stick politically, the justices will have to confront—and disavow—their own decisions and rhetoric in which they themselves have spurned the plain meaning of laws and decisions, pandered by mouthing extravagant far-right buzzwords, and jettisoned modi operandi central to the concept of the rule of law itself.