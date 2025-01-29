This Trump Pick Could Get Dems’ Support—and Then Aid Mass Deportations

It all took place a little over a hundred years ago under the presidency of Woodrow Wilson. The immigrant sweeps, said to target Bolsheviks and anarchists, were led by the zealous attorney general, A. Mitchell Palmer, and an eager subordinate at the Bureau of Investigation named J. Edgar Hoover. They would eventually net around ten thousand people. Yet the heroic efforts of one man, Louis Freeland Post, a genuine progressive who had fallen into his post as secretary of labor by pure happenstance, were largely responsible for thwarting Wilson’s plan and reversing the vast majority of the arrests, leading eventually to only around 6 percent of those arrested actually being deported.

It’s a safe bet that before today you had never heard of Louis Post. Similarly, if asked to name Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of labor, most people would be unable to identify Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the one-term congresswoman from Oregon who narrowly lost her reelection bid in a district that has swung back and forth in recent years.

This can be forgiven: Chavez-DeRemer, a rare Republican with fairly pro-union views, is known as a moderate in these intemperate times, and may in fact be Donald Trump’s least controversial Cabinet appointee. She was one of only three Republicans to support President Joe Biden’s PRO Act, which sought to expand worker protections and ease organizing efforts. She’s also supported bipartisan legislation such as the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act, described as a bill intended to “secure the rights of public employees to organize, act concertedly, and bargain collectively”; a bill to protect TSA workers; commonsense railroad safety legislation; and even efforts to enforce the proper labeling of compostable packaging, which sounds more like something that would come from a Democrat than a member of the GOP. But Chavez-DeRemer has been somewhat less forthcoming about her views on migrant workers and ICE enforcement. Democrats should thus bring a healthy dose of skepticism to her confirmation hearings.