The Democrats’ Mission to Win Back the Working Class Starts Now

It isn’t even true that white working-class voters were reliable Democrats during the New Deal coalition’s heyday, and stopped being so in the 1960s. That’s sloppy history. Democratic presidential nominee Adlai Stevenson lost the working class by an even wider margin than Harris—14 percentage points in 1952 and nearly 18 points in 1956—and he lost the white working class by even more (nearly 18 points in 1952 and nearly 20 points in 1956). John F. Kennedy lost the white working class by nearly two points in 1960 even as he won the overall working class by less than one point. Jimmy Carter nearly won white working-class voters in 1976 (48.9-51.1), by which time the New Deal coalition had been pronounced dead, and Bill Clinton won white working-class voters outright in 1992 (54.8-45.2) and 1996 (52.9-47.1). (My source here is Jane’s American National Election Studies.)

The Monthly’s proposals to win back the working class follow the economic populism that Chait disdains. Philip Longman proposes that the federal government mandate that all employer-sponsored health plans follow Medicare pricing for hospitals, doctors, and drugs. Good idea! Bill Scher proposes that employers be required to use E-Verify to confirm that all their employees are legally documented. I’m less keen on that one because it’s been tried and failed, but it may be worth discussing as part of a broader and more humane immigration bill, which is what Scher has in mind. Audrey Stienon proposes that states penalize health care companies that engage in anti-competitive behavior. Sure, why not. Paul Glastris, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, proposes education vouchers not for schools, but for private tutors. Sign me up!

Redman’s idea is for Democrats to publicize more aggressively the Inflation Reduction Act, whose grants flow disproportionately to red states. This is something I’ve suggested as well, but right now is an especially opportune moment because Trump is trying to defund the IRA, and also the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. That is so obviously idiotic that the Trump White House later clarified that it only meant those parts of these laws that fund the “Green New Deal,” an entirely separate set of proposals never enacted into law. What the White House meant, apparently, was that it didn’t want to fund the climate-related provisions of the IRA. But that’s pretty idiotic too, because that funding also flows disproportionately to red states. Democrats should work overtime right now putting Republican legislators on the record about whether they support cutting off economic development funds to their own Republican districts.