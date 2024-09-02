Labor’s Next Big Moment May Finally Be at Hand

One such catalyst might be popularity. As recently as 2009, unions were unpopular; Gallup showed only 48 percent approved of them (against 45 who disapproved and seven percent who had no opinion). That was an outlier; in most years labor’s approval rated somewhere between 50 and 60 percent. But after 2009’s dismal showing, labor’s approval rating started climbing. After Donald Trump was elected president it climbed into the low 60s and then the high 60s. This year, unions’ approval rating is 70 percent, the highest it’s been since the mid-1960s (with the exception of 2022, when it was 71 percent). People don’t just approve of unions; they like them a lot. Even some Republicans—according to Pew, more than one-third—like labor unions. Among moderate Republicans, more than half view unions favorably, and among conservative Republicans more than one-quarter do.

Another catalyst, or indicator, of imminent recovery might be union organizing. A new report by the sociologists Ruth Milkman and Joseph Van Der Naald of City University of New York says organizing is on the rise as well. Petitions to the National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, to hold union elections rose after Joe Biden was elected president, especially during the last three years, and so did union victories in NLRB elections. Petitions and union victories had both mostly declined during the previous 20 years.

CUNY’s statistics don’t include instances in which management recognizes a union voluntarily based on the informal collection of union authorization cards (“card check”). The Center for American Progress claimed last year that voluntary recognition is increasing, too, but it offered only anecdotal evidence. According to the CUNY report, voluntary recognitions today represent eight percent of all successful union drives. That doesn’t seem very many. When a union asks the boss to recognize it, the boss still usually says no.