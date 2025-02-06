“Disgusted” Democratic Voters Are Blowing Up Congress’s Phones
Democrats in Congress are getting flooded with angry pleas to fight Trump’s lawless moves.
Democratic voters are begging their elected officials to wake up.
Axios reports that congressional Democrats’ office phone lines are being overrun with calls from distressed constituents goading their representatives to push back harder against the Trump administration. The callers are angry that President Trump is “flooding the zone” with a flurry of spiteful and potentially illegal policies targeted at, but not limited to, nonwhite immigrants, the LGBTQ community, Black Americans, the disabled, and the federal bureaucracy.
Members of Congress told Axios that they hadn’t received this many calls since events like the October 7 attack on Israel, the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, or the Trump impeachment hearings.
“I can’t recall ever receiving this many calls,” Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern told Axios. “People disgusted with what’s going on, and they want us to fight back.”
Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan echoed McGovern’s sentiments: “We had the most calls we’ve ever had in one day on Monday in 12 years.” Maryland Representative Steny Hoyer said his office is receiving “hundreds, maybe thousands” of calls.
Democrats struggled to respond last week as Trump signed a flurry of destructive executive orders. But after a week of furious phone calls, Democrats are starting to fight back.