How John Roberts Teed Up Elon Musk’s War on the Court

So did Utah Senator Mike Lee, who was once on the president’s short-list for the Supreme Court. He complained on Twitter earlier this month that judges were “waging an unprecedented assault on legitimate presidential authority.” In another statement, he proposed drafting a law that would prevent federal judges from issuing nationwide injunctions, such as those that have bound the Trump administration over the last few weeks.

Some have described Musk’s actions, as well as other similar ones by the Trump administration in recent weeks, as a “constitutional crisis.” That is not exactly wrong—Trump and his allies are acting in flagrant disregard for the law and the separation of powers in some of these moves—but it is not quite right, either. The full crisis is not yet upon us. So far, there are only cases that the Supreme Court has not yet heard. If the Supreme Court is ignored or defied, and the judiciary made powerless, then the crisis has arrived.

Roberts, in his most recent end-of-year remarks, correctly warned of the dangers posed by ignoring or defying judicial orders. (I critiqued other aspects of his remarks, but not those.) Despite his reference to the entire political spectrum in that warning, I suspect that he had the incoming presidential administration foremost in his mind. As he takes up these cases in the months and years to come, he should also consider how he precipitated things by allowing a constitutionally disqualified president to run for re-election and giving him sweeping immunity for most crimes that he may commit. The Supreme Court’s rulings started the last great breach in the constitutional order in 1860. They may be responsible for the next one as well.