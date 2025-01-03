John Roberts Is Imagining Things

“Disinformation, even if disconnected from any direct attempt to intimidate, also threatens judicial independence,” Roberts claimed. “This can take several forms. At its most basic level, distortion of the factual or legal basis for a ruling can undermine confidence in the court system. Our branch is peculiarly ill-suited to combat this problem, because judges typically speak only through their decisions. We do not call press conferences or generally issue rebuttals.”

I can somewhat sympathize with the justices’ quandary here. It would be frustrating if someone wrote something incorrect about one of my articles and I did not have the ability to respond to them without consulting the canons of judicial ethics. At the same time, I am a little skeptical that the justices are as constrained as Roberts makes them sound. Thomas and Alito, for example, seem to have no problem speaking publicly about what they see as threats to the court’s work. (If the chief justice has any issues with what I’ve written, for example, I’m sure he could find a way to tell me.)

Another problem is that the court itself has occasionally been the source of distortions. The justices have taken up multiple cases in recent years where conservative litigants used phantasmal or factually disputed grounds to achieve favorable rulings. A high school football coach in Washington state persuaded the justices to shift the balance on school prayer based on factually disputed grounds, as the court’s liberals pointedly noted in dissent. He coached a single game after getting his job back and then resigned.