The Supreme Court Delivers a Surprise Ruling for a Death Row Prisoner

When Glossip saw Sneed the next day and asked him how he got a black eye, for example, Sneed replied that he had killed Van Treese. Glossip chalked up that “flippant” remark as a bad joke at first and didn’t begin to think he was serious until later. The Intercept’s Liliana Segura and Jordan Smith, who followed the case for the last decade, reported in 2022 that police took Glossip’s slow response as a sign that he was involved. They soon developed a theory that he had orchestrated the murder and Sneed had merely carried it out. Segura and Smith reported that Sneed’s filmed interrogation shows officers pressuring him to claim Glossip was involved.

Glossip has always insisted that he had no role in the murder. He turned down a plea deal from local prosecutors to testify against Sneed in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table, claiming that he was innocent. By alleging that Glossip was part of a murder-for-hire scheme, prosecutors could charge him with first-degree murder under the felony-murder rule as if he had killed Van Treese himself with the baseball bat.

An Oklahoma jury found Glossip guilty and sentenced him to death in 1998. That verdict was unanimously thrown out by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, the state’s highest court for criminal cases, on “inefficient assistance of counsel” grounds because his defense lawyer did not cross-examine Sneed effectively enough. During Glossip’s second trial, prosecutors also asked Sneed whether he had ever been prescribed medication. He replied that he had been prescribed lithium while in jail “for some reason, I don’t know why” and that he had “never seen no psychiatrist or anything.” Glossip was convicted a second time and sentenced to death in 2004.