A Republican Attorney General Is Asking the Supreme Court to Save Richard Glossip’s Life. It May Not Be Enough.

The Intercept’s Liliana Segura and Jordan Smith, who have covered the case and early investigative missteps over the last decade, reported last year that the early police investigation was shoddy at best. Numerous witnesses weren’t interviewed at the time. Leads went unpursued. According to their findings, detectives quickly grew suspicious of Glossip and his potential role in the murder after he supposedly failed to disclose information to them. Glossip had run into Sneed a few hours after the murder and asked about his black eye, to which Sneed “flippantly” replied that he had just killed Van Treese. Glossip did not believe him until later in the following day, apparently chalking it up as a bad joke about his boss, and didn’t tell police immediately.

That suspicion was the foundation on which police built a narrative in which Glossip was really the mastermind of Van Treese’s murder and Sneed, the actual perpetrator, was merely carrying it out at his behest. According to Segura and Smith, investigators tried to get Sneed to say that Glossip had manipulated him into carrying out the murder before questioning him about his version of events. Glossip’s lawyers, for some inexplicable reason, never showed the jury the videotaped interrogation where Sneed is cajoled into pinning ultimate blame for the murder on Glossip.

How could Glossip be charged for a murder he didn’t commit? Under the felony-murder rule, when someone is murdered during the course of another crime, any co-conspirators in the underlying crime can be charged with murder in addition to the person who actually does the deed. Imagine that a group of robbers break into a bank and one of the burglars shoots and kills a security guard during the robbery. The felony-murder rule generally allows prosecutors to charge all of the robbers with murder.