Trump’s Rage Over “Low” Deportations Suddenly Gets More Unnerving

The Trump administration is effectively declaring that the nation’s roughly 700 immigration judges can no longer count on civil-service rules that safeguard their independence by protecting them from arbitrary removal, according to a Department of Justice memo that was sent to the judges. The memo from DOJ—which oversees the immigration courts—was flagged for me by the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE), the judge’s’ union, which believes this will make it far easier to fire judges without cause.

The judges and their representatives fear that this is designed to pave the way for the removal of judges who don’t consistently rule against migrants in deportation and asylum cases—and thus frustrate Trump and his hardline immigration advisers. Replacing them with judges who will more reliably rule against migrants could theoretically speed up the pace of deportations.

“What they want to do is fire immigration judges that don’t issue rulings to their liking,” said Matthew Biggs, the president of IFPTE, “and replace them with judges that will simply rubberstamp what President Trump wants.”