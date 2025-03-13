The Supreme Court Is at a Fork in the Road on Gun Rights

If the court follows Barrett’s lead, the Second Amendment will be interpreted against a much less restrictive backdrop. Americans in the early eighteenth century often relied on guns for sustenance by hunting for wild game, making it far less likely that state legislatures would restrict their access to them. The early American state was too rudimentary to conduct background checks or track purchases. Self-defense was also a far more immediate concern in 1791 than it is today. There would be no municipal police departments for another three decades, and skirmishes with Native American tribes were still common on the frontier.

At the same time, the Supreme Court itself has often relied on 1868-adjacent laws to define the contours of the Second Amendment. Justice Antonin Scalia’s opinion in Heller devotes two sections to analyzing how nineteenth-century Americans viewed an individual right to bear arms during Reconstruction. It goes without saying that Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion in McDonald, which focused on the Fourteenth Amendment, discussed that history at length as well. “Strictly speaking, New York is bound to respect the right to keep and bear arms because of the Fourteenth Amendment, not the Second,” Thomas observed in Bruen.

But Thomas also noted that the court’s prior incorporation decisions “have generally assumed that the scope of the protection applicable to the federal government and states is pegged to the public understanding of the right when the Bill of Rights was adopted in 1791.” That has not stopped the lower courts from following the Supreme Court’s lead and looking to Reconstruction-era gun laws for guidance. When the Second Circuit issued its decision in December, for example, it explicitly parted ways with the neighboring Third Circuit Court of Appeals, which looks only to 1791.