The Supreme Court’s Illusory Consensus on Ghost Guns

“If an object already is what it may be converted into, then semiautomatic AR-15s would seem to be partially complete, automatic machineguns,” Thomas warned. “This reasoning exposes the manufacturers, sellers, and owners of AR-15s to criminal liability under the [National Firearms Act]. But, Congress does not ‘hide elephants in mouseholes.’ An interpretive approach that would allow ATF to regulate the most popular semiautomatic rifle in America under a statute addressing automatic machineguns should give us pause.”

This is not a very realistic prospect, to say the least. It verges on the conspiratorial for Thomas to suggest that ATF is sneaking some sort of backdoor effort to criminalize roughly 16 million AR-15 owners through this rule change. (Note that the Trump administration did not reverse the outgoing Biden administration’s stance in this case after taking office.) In response to this claim from Thomas and the plaintiffs, Gorsuch took pains to note that the Justice Department denied it had any such plans and hinted that the court would almost certainly not interpret the GCA or the National Firearms Act, which regulates fully automatic firearms, in such a way.

This will likely not be the end of legal battles over weapons parts kits and ghost guns. Again, the government only had to prove that the ATF rule was a valid interpretation of the statute in some cases, not all of them. And while there is broad consensus among the justices—excluding Thomas, of course—that ATF can regulate the kits, there appears to be some daylight between them on how far the bureau can go.