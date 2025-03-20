John Roberts’s Rebuke of Trump Isn’t What It Seems

Indeed, there is good reason to believe that the Supreme Court may eventually side with the Trump administration on some of its actions. Roberts and his conservative colleagues have worked hard over the last few years to weaken key pillars of the “administrative state,” the term sometimes used to describe federal regulatory agencies. Their rulings on the president’s ability to fire heads of independent agencies, for example, formed the legal nucleus for many of Trump’s recent purges.

Impeachment is also not really a serious threat to any federal judge. Even if there are enough votes to pass articles of impeachment against one in the House of Representatives, there are only 53 Republicans in the Senate. An additional 14 Democrats’ votes would be needed to remove a targeted judge from office, and it is doubtful that many would be up for grabs. Trumpworld figures like Elon Musk can fulminate about the dangers of a “judicial coup” and the supposed “will of the people” all they want: The math just isn’t there.

It would go too far to say that Roberts is actively signaling to Trump that the high court will overturn or curb some of the lower court orders that are vexing him. The chief justice is not so blunt when he acts in this capacity. But it would also be a mistake to read Roberts’s statement as either a rebuke of Trump’s actions or a defense of the lower courts’ rulings. He is merely suggesting that a more “appropriate response” would be to run things by Roberts and his co-workers first. I doubt Trump would be disappointed with the result.