Will the Supreme Court Save an Apache Sacred Site?

All of which leads to the big question: Why hasn’t the court decided for or against taking the case yet? It’s worth noting that the Supreme Court’s weekly conferences are perhaps its most opaque proceedings. When the justices gather to debate pending petitions and other administrative matters, they do so alone and they generally do not discuss the outcomes. Their semi-weekly orders sheet is the only record of their decisions within, and it almost never reveals vote totals or the court’s reasoning behind an action.

The most likely possibility is that the court has already voted not to hear the Apache Stronghold case and one or more justices are writing a dissenting opinion. The justices’ usual practice is to not announce a decision or outcome until a dissent is ready for publication. (The recent extraordinary order in A.A.R.P. v. Trump, an Alien Enemies Act case, is the exception that proves the rule.) In the next few weeks, the court may announce that it will not hear the case in its weekly orders, complete with a lengthy dissent by Justice Neil Gorsuch or one of his colleagues.

But that outcome is far from certain. Over the last few terms, the Supreme Court kept relisting Hamm v. Smith for more than a year, far longer than the usual repeat flyer at weekly conferences. That case involved a death-row prisoner’s intellectual disability and whether it would preclude his execution. In November, the justices ultimately decided to send it back to the lower courts for reconsideration, writing a short, unsigned opinion that instructed the Eleventh Circuit on the next steps it should take.