The Nobel Prize in Literature Is Boring Now

Before you freaks start posting about us on Reddit, however, we will be pedantically clear: We are you. We love Krasznahorkai and his hypnotic gloom. He has far more range than he’s given credit for (by us). He’s funny. The Béla Tarr alliance was an extraordinary moment in culture. OK? Happy? Now we can address more important subjects, like how you live in a basement and spend more time watching pornography than reading books. The basement is owned by your parents, who are worried about you. They’re not thrilled about the OnlyFans bills, either. And, ugh, what’s that all over your copy of Seiobo the Below? Is it mold? We hope it’s mold ...

In an age of rising fascism and tyranny-via-Medbed-meme, the truth is that fun is probably too much to ask for. Today’s literary culture is obviously more imperiled than it was when The New Republic first became a Nobel analysis outfit a decade ago. Subtle and blunt-force censorship is on the rise everywhere, and more people are spending more money than ever on technologies that claim to make art, definitely don’t make art, harvest art’s raw materials, and are ultimately invested in the project of destroying art together. They won’t win, but they’re damaging and extremely tiresome. Which is all to say that as much as we’d prefer to make jokes about @krasznahorguy1954, we have to acknowledge that, in the age of ChatGPT, there is almost something heroic about never shutting the fuck up about The Melancholy of Resistance. The Nobel Prize got it right, and literary life is far better for having the Nobel be a part of it, as esoteric, imperfect, and eerily Swedish as it might be.

If you asked ChatGPT nicely, it could write a single sentence that stretched on forever. But it couldn’t produce the disorienting effects that Krasznahorkai’s winding, restless sentences generate with total consistency. This the right moment for “reality examined to the point of madness.” It’s hard not to feel immensely grateful for Krasznahorkai’s ceaseless examination, and hard not to feel grateful to the Nobel for endowing it with visibility and credibility. It is, first and foremost, a victory for men: No one can say we don’t read books again! But—and it certainly doesn’t work out this way most of the time—it is a victory for all serious readers as well.