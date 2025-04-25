George Santos’s Many, Many Lies Finally Come to an End
The former representative has been sentenced to prison.
Congress’s mouthiest liar will be spending the next seven years in prison.
A federal judge sentenced former Representative George Santos to 87 months in the clink on Friday.
The reputed hustler—who was caught fabricating his entire résumé and lying about his relation to Holocaust survivors, his connection to the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting, and the kidnapping of his niece, among many other things—pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, as well as credit card fraud and illegally receiving unemployment benefits.
“I betrayed the confidence entrusted to me by constituents, donors, colleagues, and this court,” Santos told the court as his sentence was delivered.
Prosecutors in Santos’s trial derided him as a “pathological liar and fraudster.” U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert described him as “an arrogant fraudster” guilty of “flagrant thievery.”
Santos is due in prison by July 25. He was also ordered to immediately repay more than $373,000 in restitution, and must serve two years supervised release after his prison sentence ends.
But in a bizarre turn of events, Santos appears more scared of what awaits him inside prison than the wrath of his enemies on the outside. Prior to being sentenced, Santos told One America News that he intended to spend the entirety of his sentence in solitary confinement because he “feared” for his safety.
In 2023, Santos became only the sixth representative in U.S. history to be expelled from the lower chamber after “overwhelming evidence” emerged out of a House Ethics Committee report that Santos had broken the law by stealing peoples’ identities, racking up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on his donors’ credit cards, and lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about himself and his campaign.
Months later, Santos tried to recoup another congressional seat in the Empire State by primarying Representative Nick LaLota, but withdrew his bid after FEC filings showed that he had raised $0 within the first fundraising quarter.
It’s unclear if the MAGA acolyte will receive any kind of pardon from Donald Trump, who has repeatedly used his presidential powers to shore up alliances. For his own part, the fabulist has claimed he would not request a pardon from the president, telling The New York Times earlier this week that he intended to take “accountability and responsibility.”
But even as he faces years in lock-up, Santos’s former friends warn against taking the conman’s statements at face value.
“I wouldn’t trust a word out of his mouth,” Peter Hamilton, a decade-old friend of Santos, told the Times. Prior to Santos’s sentencing, Hamilton told the news daily that even a seven-year sentence would be “too little.”
Prosecutors recommended the 87-month sentence for Santos in large part due to his apparent lack of remorse. In their sentencing memo, they wrote that “Santos’s unrestrained greed and voracious appetite for fame enabled him to exploit the very system by which we select our representatives.” In further legal filings, prosecutors pointed to the language employed in Santos’s social media posts—in which the Republican referred to himself as a political “scapegoat”—as evidence that he remained “unrepentant.”
This story has been updated.