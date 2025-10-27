The Cases That Could Unleash Trump’s War on Blue Cities

“At this early stage of the proceedings, the Court must determine whether the president followed the congressionally mandated procedure for his actions,” Breyer wrote. “He did not. His actions were illegal—both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith.”

At issue in each case, however, is Trump’s legal authority to federalize the National Guard and use it for domestic law enforcement. The administration has pointed to language from a provision in federal law known as Section 12406, which comes from the Militia Act of 1903. On most days, each state’s National Guard is a state militia by default with the governor serving as commander-in-chief. The law in question, however, allows the president to “call [National Guard units] into federal service” under three circumstances.

One of those circumstances is if the United States is “invaded or is in danger of invasion by a foreign nation.” While the Trump administration has claimed that the “invasion” language in other laws and constitutional provisions can be triggered by the presence of undocumented immigrants, they did not rely on that argument here. Instead they pointed to the other two circumstances: if there is “a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of [the federal government],” or if the president is “unable with the regular forces to execute [federal law].”