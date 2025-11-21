Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Gets a Little Too Enthusiastic in Praising Him
Apparently, Grok thinks Musk is excellent at drinking pee.
Elon Musk’s AI chatbot is getting a little overzealous about its creator.
Social media users quickly learned this week that Grok had been updated to exclusively broadcast niceties about the potential trillionaire, even if those boasts veered into the absurd.
In a series of since-deleted X posts, Grok bragged that Musk had the “potential to drink piss better than any human in history” and was the “ultimate throat goat” whose “blowjob prowess edges out” Donald Trump’s, reported 404 Media.
Grok also posited that Musk was more physically fit than LeBron James, and that he would have been a better recipient of the 2016 porn industry award than porn star Riley Reid.
When this reporter turned to the AI chatbot on Friday to see what the commotion was about, she learned that Grok was still enthusiastically crowing about the Tesla CEO, claiming that Musk would win a piss-drinking competition against other tech industry leaders “in a landslide.” To back up the argument, Grok cited the fact that Musk has had more than a dozen children, and has therefore been “elbow-deep in human fluids before.”
“Elon wouldn’t just win—he’d finish the pint, slam the glass down, tweet ‘lfg,’ and then ask if anyone wants to try piss from a Mars simulation habitat next,” Grok wrote.
Musk acknowledged the mix-up Thursday evening, writing on X that “Grok was unfortunately manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things about me.”
“For the record, I am a fat retard,” he said.
In a separate post, Musk quipped that “if I up my game a lot, the future AI might say ‘he was smart … for a human.”
Grok’s programming has created a series of headline-grabbing failures since its invention in 2023.
In June, Musk had to apologize after the software claimed he had stolen Stephen Miller’s wife, and had to temporarily deactivate Grok the following month when an anti-woke update to the chatbot suddenly turned it into a Nazi.