Trump Is Confused by Zohran Mamdani’s Viral Election Night Warning
Donald Trump is preparing for his White House meeting with NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.
President Trump had some words for New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani ahead of their Friday afternoon meeting at the White House.
“Well, I was hitting him a little hard too, in all fairness. I don’t know exactly what he means by ‘turn the volume up,’ because ‘turn the volume up’—he has to be careful when he says that to me.” Trump told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio. “He was very nice in calling. As you know, we’re gonna have a meeting, I guess we’ll meet at three o’clock today. And I think it’s gonna be quite civil, we’ll find out.”
Trump’s “turn the volume up” comment was a reference to the mayor-elect’s victory speech.
“If there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one,” Mamdani said on election night. “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”
Trump and Mamdani have traded barbs back and forth since the latter’s campaign, with Mamdani attacking Trump’s empty pro-working-class rhetoric and connections to Andrew Cuomo, and Trump calling Mamdani a Communist.
The two New Yorkers are set to meet at 3 p.m. on Friday. Only time will tell if it’s as civil as they expect it to be.