Joe Rogan’s Harsh New Takedown of Trump ICE Raids Hands Dems a Weapon

Ever since Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection victory, Democrats have been consumed in debate over how to do politics in the so-called “attention economy.” How can Democrats access the information spaces that Trump seems to have mastery over? Do they need an army of their own Joe Rogans, or not?

No, they don’t. But Joe Rogan can provide Democrats with a bit of guidance. In particular, Rogan, who backed Trump in 2024 but is politically idiosyncratic, has been one the most relentless critics of ICE on the Internet. This—plus new polling data on ICE I’ve obtained—tells us something important about that argument over information Democrats are having.