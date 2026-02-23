The Supreme Court Blew Trump’s Budget to Smithereens

Furthermore, it’s pretty likely some court will conclude that Trump’s use of section 122 is illegal too. No president ever invoked it before, and now Trump is invoking it against every other country on Planet Earth. The statutory language says section 122 authority can be used only against nations with whom the United States has a “large and serious” balance-of-payments imbalance—that is to say, a serious trade deficit. The United States has a plausibly “large and serious” trade deficit overall—one that’s lately gone up, ironically, not down (and was essentially unchanged in 2025 from 2024). But the United States does not have a “large and serious” trade deficit with every country in the whole world. Indeed, with a little more than half of them we have a trade surplus, and even where we have trade deficits only about half a dozen of these are plausibly “large and serious.” That makes Trump’s blunderbuss 10 percent–15 percent new tariff look pretty illegal to me, at least as imposed on 187 out of the 193 countries on which he’s slapped it.

Trump’s best bet using section 122 tariffs is that the courts won’t move fast enough to render an adverse judgment within five months (or, should any judge impose a swift injunction, that the Supreme Court will overturn it pending appeal, as is its craven habit). But what to do after five months?

Trump can use that time to ready a tariff under a different section of that same Trade Act of 1974, section 301, which Trump has used many times against China. Indeed, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Friday he’s beginning a whole slew of 301 actions. But section 301 requires an investigation and hearings, and all that takes longer than five months—typically six months to a year. Multiply six months to a year times 193 countries, and you’ve going to have a serious problem meeting a five-month deadline. A third option, section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, poses the same difficulty.