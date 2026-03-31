Is Pete Hegseth Killing Iranians to Get Rich?

Of course, Hegseth denies it. Shortly after the FT story was posted Monday night, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on X: “This allegation is entirely false and fabricated. Neither Secretary Hegseth nor any of his representatives approached BlackRock about any such investment. This is yet another baseless, dishonest smear designed to mislead the public. We demand an immediate retraction. Secretary Hegseth and the Department of War remain unwavering in their commitment to the highest standards of ethics and strict adherence to all applicable laws and regulations.”

But the FT story cites “three people familiar with the matter.” Three people is pretty solid, even when none speaks for attribution. What this trio attests is that in the weeks prior to February 28, when the bombing began, Hegseth’s Morgan Stanley broker approached BlackRock about making a multimillion-dollar investment in its Defense Industrials Active Exchange ETF, or exchange traded fund. An ETF is a sort of mutual fund built around a specific industry sector or index, except instead of selling multiple stocks and bonds, the ETF packages these into a single financial instrument that trades like a stock. Among the companies in which the ETF in question invests are RTX, Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, and Palantir, all of which experienced huge surges in stock price in early March.

In the end, FT reported, the blood-money trade did not go through—not because Hegseth had an attack of remorse but because the ETF was not available to Morgan Stanley clients. Still, many others likely knew of Hegseth’s broker’s request because, per the FT, it was “flagged internally” at BlackRock. The Justice Department, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Securities and Exchange Commission may do their utmost to avoid any investigation, but with evidence this strong I don’t know how long they can hold out. In addition, the New York attorney general’s office has jurisdiction over financial misbehavior. Letitia James, tuck in!