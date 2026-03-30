Here Comes the Bear Market

Trump seems to want very much to end the Iran war. But what he’s discovering—and what any non-sycophant could have told him, if he’d had any on the White House payroll—is that wars are very difficult to end, especially against a pathologically violent regime like Iran’s. Trump wants to declare victory and go home, but that won’t open the Strait of Hormuz. As the stalemate continues, the likelihood increases that Trump will commit to the ground invasion he felt sure he could avoid. Even if troops were able quickly to overthrow Ayatollah Khamenei fils and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, it likely wouldn’t happen quickly enough to rescue the global economy. And how would we prevent the theocracy’s reinstatement after we withdrew, as occurred in Afghanistan? In Venezuela we didn’t even try to change the Chavismo regime we purported to oppose.

In an interview published Sunday night by the Financial Times, Trump floated the line that he’s achieved “regime change” already in Iran, adding, “The people we’re dealing with are a totally different group of people… [They] are very professional.” Yeah, that’s the ticket! But Trump also said that he’d like to “take the oil in Iran” (he always wants to take the oil) and that he might “take Kharg Island,” Iran’s main oil export hub, but that if he did “it would also mean we had to be there for a while.”

What would be the effect of sustained high oil prices? It’s interesting to observe the shifting perspective of the oil market analyst Daniel Yergin, author of the Pulitzer Prize–winning 1991 book The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money, and Power. Six days into the war, Yergin wrote in the Financial Times: “This crisis is unfolding in a world in which the global oil and gas system is more resilient and diversified than it has been for decades.” Twenty-three days later, Yergin said Sunday on Fox News: “If it’s a couple more weeks, this crisis is manageable; if it goes longer, it really is a big hit to the global economy, including here in the United States.” Marko Papic, chief strategist at the investment research firm BCA Research, told CNBC Saturday that through April 19 the world will have lost 5 percent of global supply, but after that the loss will be more like 10 percent as the United States strategic petroleum reserve empties out and the Russian and Iranian tankers we exempted (preposterously) from sanctions unload their oil.