California’s Democratic Statehouse Hopefuls Are Stuck in a Trump Rut

The thing about Steyer is that he’s his own kind of thought experiment. The good plutocrat; the affordability-first billionaire. When Steyer jumped into the 2020 presidential race, Bernie Sanders quipped, “I like Tom personally, but … I’m a bit tired of seeing billionaires trying to buy political power,” a sentiment that hits even closer to home in the Trump era as billionaires are slicing up the county piece by piece. Allison Gill told TNR that her top issue in the governor’s race is “the billionaire problem.” Her hesitation on Steyer is a bitter pill I hear often from Democratic voters: Do we really trust a billionaire to solve the billionaire problem?

My own hesitation comes from the fact that I don’t understand why Steyer is running for governor. I believe that he wants to change the system, but I don’t understand why he believes he has to be a part of the system to change it—why now? It feels a lot like he’s running for governor simply because the Oval Office isn’t up for grabs this cycle. In a recent podcast interview with TNR’s Perry Bacon, Steyer claimed he’s been involved with “virtually every policy decision in the state of California.” If that’s the case, if he can influence every policy decision in the state from outside the system, why does he need to be governor? And how does he square the overarching influence over policy matters that he claims to wield with the fact that the next Democratic governor will have to clean up so many messes?

If there’s anything in this field to be thankful for, it’s that I don’t have to vote for any of them today. There’s measurable confidence among California’s political class that this field will sort itself out within the next month. Senator Wiener (who has not endorsed) told TNR that Sacramento is feeling “frustration about the race in general,” which might indicate that the machinery of the system is on the verge of doing something useful. Meanwhile, it feels like California voters are just now remembering that we have to vote this summer. The candidates have only recently begun to go negative. War chests will soon begin to drain. Best case: This field gets down to two or three candidates, and they stop fighting over who gets to fight Trump and start telling us exactly how they’ll fight the power companies, tech giants, private equity firms, and real estate moguls that got us here.