The “Sistine Chapel of the New Deal” May Be Saved!

Having been focused on the Shahn murals throughout my reporting, my first thought on reading this was that “infrastructure” is a very odd word to describe precious art. But it turns out Butterworth wasn’t talking about any of the building’s murals or friezes. He was talking about the difficulty posed by the fact that the Cohen has a sort of Siamese twin, the Mary E. Switzer Memorial Federal Building, which houses staff for the Health and Human Services department, and which the federal government does not intend to sell.

The Switzer and the Cohen were built simultaneously, in roughly the same Egyptian-Revival-Meets-Art-Deco style, on opposite sides of C Street. They were designed by the same architect, Charles Z. Klauder, probably best known for building the Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh. And it turns out Klauder, when he designed these twin buildings, decided to save Uncle Sam a little money by having them share certain underground guts—heating and electrical equipment, I’m told, and some other utility-related gewgaws.

Apparently the two buildings are conjoined sufficiently that separating the Cohen from the Switzer in order to sell it would cost the federal government a lot of money that nobody gave a moment’s thought to until five minutes ago. Well, maybe the GSA thought about it, quietly. But Senator Joni Ernst, who wrote an amendment into a water resources bill last year requiring the Cohen’s sale, almost certainly did not. (She didn’t know about the art, even though the Cohen is situated a mere two blocks from the Capitol.) To sell the Cohen, Butterworth informed the committee, wouldn’t save the government money; it would cost the government money, because, he said, it would be “extremely expensive to replicate or sever those utilities.” Butterworth continued: