How Trump Uses Dormant Laws to Amass Power

Since the spring of 2025, Trump invoked emergency provisions of the Home Rule Act to commandeer the Metropolitan Police Department on a temporary basis and to deploy National Guard troops on the streets of the Capitol. While the provisions were meant to be used in cases of civil unrest, Trump wielded them for aesthetic and ideological reasons to station armed soldiers through the seat of the republic. Similar efforts to deploy troops into American cities hit a wall at the Supreme Court last December, but D.C.’s unique legal status left it vulnerable to continued occupation.

A revised version of the Home Rule Act could set harder limits on how long the president can command D.C. police resources or revoke that power altogether. More urgently, it could explicitly forbid the president from deploying the National Guard within the boundaries of D.C. without the mayor’s assent. National Guard troops have behaved fairly well during their deployment in the capital; a few of them even helped me dig out our car after February’s ice storm. Their individual conduct does not justify the un-American nature of their mission, which is an insult to our nation’s republican values and our abhorrence of anything resembling military rule. (In recent interviews, some National Guard members formerly assigned to D.C. have spoken against their deployment.)

Perhaps the worst loaded gun of all is the Insurrection Act. The vaguely written statute, which was largely written in 1807, allows the president to temporarily deploy the U.S. military for civilian law-enforcement purposes. Past presidents have used it in cases of serious civil unrest, like the Los Angeles riots in 1992. Trump has threatened to use it throughout his presidency and seems to think of it as a “win” button of sorts against protests and political movements that he opposes. Congress could revise the law by narrowing the circumstances under which it can be invoked and setting a clear timetable for which congressional authorization would be required to maintain it.