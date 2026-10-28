Another Cowardly Bolsonaro Comes Crying to Donald Trump

Flávio may be safe for now from any accountability for his misdeeds in his home country. But he has effectively surrendered any claim to Brazilian political leadership for himself or another member of his clan. Indeed, as I wrote in August, one of the questions facing the Brazilian far right early in this campaign was whether one of the disgraced former president’s sons was really the best candidate to run against an incumbent with middling poll numbers in Lula. Why not put up, say, a popular governor who had served in the elder Bolsonaro’s Cabinet but did not carry the blighted last name of the far-right leader? Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence on running Flávio, against the advice of many in his ideological camp, strained his coalition—even more so since Flávio lost. For Flávio now to flee, apparently without warning even close allies, is to concede that the family is not up to the task of sustaining the opposition. Flávio’s own campaign manager admitted he had no idea where the senator was: “We are surprised because yesterday we spoke about the necessity of Flávio, with the 60 million votes he received, assuming this role of opposition leader.” That is the role Flávio had proclaimed for himself even as he was apparently planning his getaway.

For Flávio to leave so abruptly is also to surrender his father to his fate. Trump already applied considerable pressure on Brazil on Jair’s behalf, to no effect. The former president’s wife just won a Senate seat, as did another one of his sons; another won a seat in the lower house of Congress. But the only plausible hope for Jair Bolsonaro to leave jail anytime soon was probably for Flávio to win the presidency, empowering Flávio to check the power of the Supreme Court that sentenced his father. Springing his dad was going to be one of President Flávio’s first acts, he maintained throughout the campaign. Whatever protection he may now hope to secure for himself in the U.S., there is no reason to imagine he will be able to do much for Jair. Any leverage he may have had rested on his ability to mobilize a sizable, disgruntled part of the Brazilian electorate. He can’t do that remotely.

Ironically, in fact, Flávio’s flight may do more to discredit his father than anything Lula’s government could have done on its own. Jair’s political strength has always rested on the conviction among his supporters that he is an aggrieved fighter, a man willing to take on Brazil’s institutions and pay the price for doing so. His brash adult sons have now offered a different model of leadership: denouncing political persecution and vowing to fight on, even while plotting an escape to live lavishly abroad on funds likely secured through the biggest financial scandal in Brazilian history. It is difficult to imagine a more damaging repudiation of the family’s political brand for many rank-and-file bolsonaristas than the actions of Eduardo and Flávio.