Markwayne Mullin Says He Went to Football Game as a Public Service
The homeland security secretary flew to a college football game while most commercial flights were still grounded.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s attendance at the LSU-Texas game on Saturday was apparently in the interest of national security.
Mullin and his family hopped on a government plane to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to catch the college football game while thousands of Americans struggled to deal with the ramifications of the nationwide ground stop, in part enforced by Mullin’s agency.
But the DHS chief was still defensive of the recreational outing as he appeared before the House Committee on Homeland Security Wednesday morning.
“You want to bring up the fact I took my family and my great-nieces to an LSU game that was scheduled for weeks prior to that because I wanted to be a good uncle and take my little nieces who had never been to an LSU game—she’s a huge LSU fan—to a game,” Mullin said during his opening remarks.
“We had discussions at 10 o’clock Saturday morning: ‘Should we cancel it?’ We had deep discussions about it,” Mullin continued.
“And it came in that if we canceled something when the airspace was completely open, it could bring confusion, because I was meeting the governor there, I was meeting other people there, that it would show maybe distrust that we’re not even willing to fly,” he said, as if his trip was some sort of public favor that served as a testament to the security of American airspace.
“Before I took off, the airspace had been open for almost 24 hours,” Mullin declared.
The ground stop ended on Friday at 8:15 p.m. E.T. The Texas–LSU football game was scheduled the following day to begin at 7:30 p.m. E.T.
The Trump administration blamed the rare nationwide ground stop on faulty copper wiring and a bum router located in Arkansas. Senior officials denied that the rapid expansion of the agency’s AI tools—which were rolled out days prior—had anything to do with the critical failure.