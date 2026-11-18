But the DHS chief was still defensive of the recreational outing as he appeared before the House Committee on Homeland Security Wednesday morning.

“You want to bring up the fact I took my family and my great-nieces to an LSU game that was scheduled for weeks prior to that because I wanted to be a good uncle and take my little nieces who had never been to an LSU game—she’s a huge LSU fan—to a game,” Mullin said during his opening remarks.

“We had discussions at 10 o’clock Saturday morning: ‘Should we cancel it?’ We had deep discussions about it,” Mullin continued.