“Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration’s self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse,” said Garcia. “These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning.”

The letters have no legal force, but ask the recipients to preserve documents that could be of interest to a future investigation. They also show what inquiries the Democrats will likely be pursuing when they take over the House in January: inquiries into the Trump family’s business dealings and how they’ve profited personally off policy choices, immigration enforcement, and the administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

One line, “Americans should be secure in the knowledge that their government is focused on their best interests—not on making the President’s family richer,” was included in many of the letters.