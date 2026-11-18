Top Democrat Has Perfect Response to Trump Team Threat
Representative Robert Garcia is taking aim at everyone close to President Trump.
Despite threats, Democratic lawmakers are doubling down on their intentions to investigate members of the Trump administration.
Democratic Representative Robert Garcia, who, come January, will chair the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, sent letters to a number of President Donald Trump’s family members and staff on Wednesday morning. Among the recipients were Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, his chief of staff Stephen Miller, former chief of staff Susie Wiles, and Vice President JD Vance.
“Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration’s self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse,” said Garcia. “These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning.”
The letters have no legal force, but ask the recipients to preserve documents that could be of interest to a future investigation. They also show what inquiries the Democrats will likely be pursuing when they take over the House in January: inquiries into the Trump family’s business dealings and how they’ve profited personally off policy choices, immigration enforcement, and the administration’s handling of the Epstein files.
One line, “Americans should be secure in the knowledge that their government is focused on their best interests—not on making the President’s family richer,” was included in many of the letters.
Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration is doing everything it can to halt these investigations before they begin. Garcia received a warning letter from White House counsel Will Scharf last week, saying that he and other Democrats have made it “abundantly clear that any forthcoming investigative processes will be deployed to harass and aggrandize, rather than to advance any legitimate legislative end.”
Senator Elizabeth Warren also received a letter Monday from the Department of Justice, saying that she could face “significant legal consequences” if she doesn’t preserve records.
But Garcia is not backing down. In response, Garcia made sure that all of his letters mention the requirement of a “legitimate legislative end,” each including a description of the investigations as “essential for legislative reform.”