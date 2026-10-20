Mystery Flyers Sow Mass Confusion Ahead of Texas Election

The branding on the flyers mimics that of the real-life Transgender Education Network of Texas, which disavowed the mailings on a statement on its website.

“We are aware of text messages and now physical mailers that have been circulated concerning TENT that appear to have been issued by or on behalf of the organization,” the website states. “These text messages and mailers were not authored, authorized, approved, or distributed by TENT and are not affiliated with our organization. The texts do not represent the official position or communications of the organization.”

Republicans across the Lone Star State who received the literature, which seems to be specifically targeting them, are falling for the ragebait.