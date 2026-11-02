Weirdly, There’s One Blue State the Blue Wave Might Not Reach

There’s a whole tragi-comic chain of causality to follow here, each step a blow to the soul for normal humans and, at the same time, an enormous self-own for Republicans: Good’s murder led to the demand by Trump’s DOJ that Minnesota’s Assistant U.S. Attorneys investigate Good’s widow for ties to domestic terrorism—and to cease investigating whether Good’s shooting was warranted. Six AUSAs resigned in protest, including the lead prosecutor in the welfare fraud investigations. Eight more attorneys resigned a month later, frustrated over the handling of the shootings and by the avalanche of wrongful detention petitions forced upon them.

The DOJ has still not filled those positions, and the system remains backlogged as the immigration cases still work their way through the byzantine process. The fraud prosecutions that the Trump department claimed to urgently want to pursue have slowed as the department ropes in attorneys from across the country to deal with cases which they did not build and may not see through to the end. One defense attorney I talked to bemoaned the snail’s pace; despite splashy announcements from the Trump administration, the operation is still running on the juice of the Biden investigations.

From the outside, the Trump administration’s particular version of the fraud narrative is blatantly hypocritical, racist, and explicitly partisan. Among some Minnesotan voters, however, there’s a philosophy of admirable consistency detached from the uglier aspects of Trump’s Truth Social posts on the subject. If anything, Trump’s overt bigotry is a turnoff among liberals and moderates. I can’t argue that white Minnesota voters are themselves free from harboring racist assumptions. I will note that voters I spoke with were disgusted by the Republicans’ lumping together those arrested in the fraud investigations with, as a woman from Rosemont put it, “our Somali neighbors.” “People don’t like it when you make a racial thing,” according to Tabke.