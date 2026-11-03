Bernie Sanders Is on the Ballot—Against Trump

The core of Sanders’s politics is an opposition to oligarchy and support for a better life for America’s working class. In policy terms, that has meant support for Medicare for All, lowering the price of prescription drugs, taxing the rich and large corporations, limiting corporate power, the right to organize unions, and free college. It has also meant universal childcare, the right to choose abortion, affordable housing, a higher minimum wage, fully funded K-12 public schools, and an end to most foreign wars. Some version of this agenda has exploded all over the country, with great success, electing mayors, congresspeople, city councilmembers, and state legislators, mostly in blue areas. But only now are its powers being seriously tested on red and purple terrain in races of national significance.

In Maine, Democratic voters, eager to run a Sanders-style Democrat against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins, nominated Graham Platner, a charismatic oysterman and former Marine who supported Medicare for All. When Platner dropped out over sexual assault allegations, he was replaced, in a complicated internal party process, by Troy Jackson, a former logger and labor leader. Jackson’s personality is far less colorful than Platner’s, but his politics are similar. The issue atop Jackson’s platform is Medicare for All; after that, lowering the price of prescription drugs and taxing billionaires and large corporations. The race is close, with Jackson leading slightly.

By now everyone has heard of Abdul El-Sayed, who first burst onto the Michigan political scene in 2018 to run for governor, a doctor fighting for Medicare for All who was one of the first candidates to be embraced by Sanders’s movement as a “Berniecrat.” He lost in 2018, but this time, running for Senate with a message of “Money out of politics, money in your pocket, Medicare for all,” he’s commanded far more momentum. This race is also very close.