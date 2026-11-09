This push-pull isn’t unique to Anthropic. It’s a struggle that every AI company is facing right now as it tries to balance safety against its business prospects and the need to engage new users. In August 2025, Reuters reported that Meta allowed its AI chatbots to “engage a child in conversations that [were] romantic and sexual.” Senator Josh Hawley subsequently opened an investigation into the company. In February, OpenAI researcher Zoë Hitzig quit over the company’s introduction of ads into its free tier, alleging that the company risked replicating the social media model of optimizing for engagement.

The industry’s pivot toward AI agents raises the stakes even further, as agents act over longer time horizons to carry out tasks on a user’s behalf. Meta’s Muse is a good example. While the agent topped the Apple App Store within days of its launch in September, there were also reports of it acting outside its parameters. In one case, Muse reportedly accepted a low offer for a listing on Facebook Marketplace and then shared the user’s home address with the buyer—all without telling him. Separately, Axios reported earlier in October that major U.S. banks were detecting unauthorized AI agents inside customer accounts. Anthropic is not immune here, as its own S-1 makes it clear the company is keen to add more customer agents.

Whether the risk factors outlined in Anthropic’s S-1 are unusually candid or boilerplate, they expose a gap in regulation. The states, for their part, are trying to fill it. California’s SB53, for instance, which took effect in January, requires large AI developers to report critical safety incidents within fifteen days, while New York’s RAISE Act (which takes full effect at the start of 2027) requires the same reporting within 72 hours. But both laws were written with catastrophe in mind, not a slow-moving public health crisis fostered by chatbots that deepens a teenager’s delusions or hands out users’ personal information over the web without consent. Regulators need to broaden their focus from frontier models to include the consumer products built on them, and make sure those products are safe before they reach the public.