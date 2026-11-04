Say Goodnight, New Democrats. It’s the Era of the New New Democrats.

El-Sayed and Talarico were never supposed to win these races. Talarico took positions in the past—notably on transgender rights, an issue that is supposed to be poison for Democrats—that the ’90s conventional wisdom would say there’s no way he could overcome, especially in deep-red Texas. El-Sayed was vehemently opposed by establishment Democrats, some of them because of his views on Israel, but many (and in my anecdotal experience most) of them on the grounds that he was too far left and absolutely unelectable in a swing state like Michigan. I had a number of conversations with Washington Democrats earlier this year in which I heard it said that if he was nominated, the party was just giving that Senate seat away.

But both candidates ran as aggressive economic populists, attacking billionaires and vowing to fight on behalf of working-class people. El-Sayed was ceaselessly on-message: money out of politics, money in your pockets, Medicare for All. And Talarico, while he did walk back some of his more progressive stands on cultural issues, never wavered on economics and delivered what for my money was the single most memorable riff of the campaign: “The only minority destroying America is the billionaires. We are focused on the wrong one percent. Trans people aren’t taking away our health care. Muslims aren’t defunding our schools. Immigrants aren’t cutting taxes for themselves and their rich friends. It’s the billionaires and their puppet politicians.”

People who talk like that aren’t supposed to win Senate seats. But they both won, and won fairly handily. Those inclined to disagree with my thesis will jump in and point out how lucky the candidates were. Talarico faced a uniquely appalling opponent. El-Sayed faced an uncharismatic opponent and gained ground after Haley Stevens’s Wagnerian self-immolation over the weekend. And of course, they benefited from Trump’s massive unpopularity and a bad economy.