The 2026 Midterms Put an End to “Stop the Steal”

Certainly there were bad signs. In January, there were Trump’s threats about canceling the midterms that press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed were “jokes.” Trump appointed Ed Martin, a key 2020 Stop the Steal leader, as an acting federal prosecutor for Washington, D.C., after which he served in other Justice Department roles, until departing in August 2026, in order to, according to Trump, “go outside to fight Legal Battles for the upcoming Midterm Election.” Tina Peters, a leading election denier who was imprisoned in Colorado, met with Trump in the Oval Office with her attorney, who said he wanted Trump to essentially declare martial law. At the same time, it seemed that talk of a “stolen” election was down, with claims of a “rigged” election taking more prominence, noted Matt Cohen at Democracy Docket, a shift to narratives claiming that the law made it “too easy” for disfavored groups to vote. Old hand James O’Keefe, once of Project Veritas, tried to make a scandal out of the state’s legal process by which a registered voter can vouch for an unregistered voter, but it didn’t seem to get much traction. It was almost comical how many high-profile Stop the Steal leaders were competing with one another to influence Trump to declare a “national emergency” in order to take over the election.

Then came election day. At first, Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok, the prominent right-wing X account that had pushed 2020 election conspiracy theories in the past, attempted to transform news of a handful of minor incidents into evidence of wrongdoing. She shared a CBS News post explaining that not all results may be known on election night, claiming, “Only someone who plans to cheat would say this.” But when she eventually posted news of Democratic wins, it wasn’t to suggest election theft or fraud. It was to do what she built her account on: pointing her audience at a name and photo of a trans woman, or a Muslim man, or a socialist. In this case, however, these posts were about were newly elected state representatives and a U.S. senator.

Even the dedicated election denier Kari Lake, who in 2022 refused to concede her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, broached election theft or fraud only as a question. “Americans, do you think our elections are honest?” she posted on X, at 12:38 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. “Did we properly deal with election fraud after the 2020 stolen election after the 2022 stolen election and after the ‘24 rigged elections?”